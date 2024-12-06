New Research from Core and Bauer Strengthens the Case for Digital Audio

As consumers continue to embrace digital audio across a variety of platforms, new research shows that Irish adults spend an average of 13 hours per week consuming digital. The research also found that digital audio has significantly higher trust levels (40%) than both CTV (34%) and social media (17%).

The research, called Digital Audio’s Edge, was carried out by Core Research on behalf of Bauer Audio Media Ireland and audioXi, Ireland’s largest digital audio exchange and analysed key trends amongst consumers when it came to digital audio, connected TV (CTV) and social media to provide a clearer understanding of how audiences interact with and consume different digital mediums.

The research noted that the 13 hours spent with digital audio each week is 63% (or 5 hours) more than for social media while an additional 1 in 5 plan to increase the time they spend with digital audio.

In addition, “a quarter intend to scale back their social media time. Digital audio slightly over indexes on 18-44-year-olds and for ABC1s relative to the total adult population,” the research noted.

When it came to trust and the receptivity of advertising amongst adults, the research found that digital audio has significantly higher trust levels (40%) than both CTV (34%) and social media (17%).

In addition, “59% of people say they are willing to listen to advertising on digital audio in exchange for great content. This percentage is significantly higher compared to CTV (51%) and social media (51%),” the research found.

“For brands, brand owners and agencies, the research is a timely reminder that investing in digital audio makes more sense than ever before,” says Eamon Fitzpatrick, group commercial director, Bauer Audio Media Ireland.

“Taking the findings as a whole, they clearly point to surging popularity amongst consumers and the potential for higher spend levels for digital audio in the coming years as more brands choose the medium as part of their communications mix,” he adds

The research also found that digital audio significantly outperforms CTV and social media across most key channel benefits.

“For instance, it stands out for its ability to provide a sense of fulfilment through good company (56%), meaningful use of time (52%), and authenticity (52%).” Additionally, the research shows that it excels at both engaging the mind (56%) and helping people relax (59%).

“In the past number of years, digital audio has asserted itself as a popular source of entertainment and information for consumers when they are relaxing or are on the go,” says Naomi Staff, managing director, Core Research.

“This new research is significant because it’s the most current examination of the factors that make it a compelling choice. It provides a level of previously unavailable insights into the consumer mindset, especially when comparing digital audio with connected TV and social media. For brands, the findings provide a compelling spending rationale as they develop and implement their 2025 plans.”

To download a copy of the research, click HERE