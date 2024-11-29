New Board Members for IAPI and Jim Donnelly & Aidan Duffy Given Honorary Fellowships

Three new board members have joined IAPI following its AGM this week.

The new board members are David Quinn, director & founder, Bloom; Maura Ashe, managing partner, UM Ireland (IPG Mediabrands); and Stephen Rogers, creative director, Droga5 Dublin while Jenna Greene, effectiveness director, Omnicom Media Group, has been appointed as the new Futureheads chair.

The three new board members replace Sean Hynes, creative director, Bonfire, Margaret Gilsenan, chief strategy officer, Boys + Girls and Adam Brannigan, group account director, Frank & Bear.

“I am delighted to be getting involved on a Board level with IAPI, after being an active member of the organisation for many years – including serving on the CCCI board for seven years as the IAPI representative. With over 26 years’ experience in the industry, I’ve seen lots of weird and wonderful things – and I’m excited to see what’s we as a board will do over the coming years,” says David Quinn

Maura Ashe added: “I am honoured and excited to join the IAPI Board of Directors. Over the years, I have admired the remarkable work IAPI has accomplished in shaping and advancing our industry. I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team to drive continued growth, innovation, and transformation in the advertising landscape.”

According to Stephen Rogers: “ I want to use my time on the board to focus on the issues I believe are vital to the future of the creative industry in Ireland. Firstly, I firmly believe in the value of building a strong creative culture. Secondly, I believe it is our responsibility, as creative professionals, to encourage diversity in our industry. I’m looking forward to the work ahead over the coming months.”

As part of the AGM this week, IAPI also bestowed Honorary Fellowship Awards on two legends of the Irish advertising world, Jim Donnelly and, posthumously, Aidan Duffy.

Both Donnelly and Duffy were instrumental in the foundation of DDFH&B and its subsequent development. Both were recognised for their “exemplary commitment to the industry and demonstrating the highest standards of leadership and excellence throughout their careers.”

Presenting the award to Donnelly, IAPI president, Abi Moran, said Donnelly is “a truly remarkable individual whose legacy has not only shaped our industry but has also inspired us all. This is a momentous occasion – this recognition is more than just a title; it is a testament to Jim’s extraordinary contributions, his leadership, and his unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Presenting Aidan Duffy’s award posthumously to his wife Brenda, Nicky Doran, brand and strategy consultant, said: “Aidan Duffy was a proper ‘Ad Man’. Ad Man could be seen as an old-fashioned term. However, Aidan knew Advertising in its broadest sense. He understood the need to know the client and the client’s client. I think his superpower was he knew including people in every part of the process was not just important, it was key. He had proper values as a person, and he lived them. I can honestly say that I learned a lot from Aidan.”