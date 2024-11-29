National Lottery Creative Account Out to Pitch

The creative account for the National Lottery has been put out to pitch.

The incumbent on the account is Core which manages both the creative and media planning and buying. Core won the creative account back in 2020.

The account is estimated to be worth around €6-€7m a year with media spend worth several multiple of this.

The account will be of interest to a number of the country’s top agencies while a number of overseas agencies may also enter the fray.

Last year, the ultimate ownership of Premier Lotteries Ireland- which manages the National Lottery – changed hands after the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, An Post and An Post Pension Fund sold their respective shareholdings to La Française des Jeux (FDJ), operator of the French National Lottery.

Since its new French owners have taken over, the company is going through, what some describe as “major housekeeping” and earlier this year it appointed a new CMO who left the job after a few months in situ. The company has yet to appoint a new CMO.