Citroen Has Got Your Back in New Campaign from Bloom

Bloom has rolled out a new campaign for Citroen which highlights its “Advanced Comfort Programme” which features seats that provide posture and lumbar support for drivers that experience back pain. According to Citroen, 68% of the population, or 2.5m adults, suffer from back pain.

The new campaign is running across radio, OOH and online video.

“Comfort is a key part of our brand promise” says Trevor Hunt, Citroen’s head of marketing. “It’s always been at the core of everything we do, from our patented ‘Progressive Hydraulic Cushion Suspension’ to the leg room inside the car. We have been putting this key brand feature to the test in a series of campaigns developed by our agency Bloom. For this one we asked the basic question “who does comfort really matter to?”

“When Bloom came to us with number of people who suffer from back pain, it was a no brainer” says Cathal Lanigan, senior marketing executive at Citroen. “In this case Citroen has got your back.”

“We want to grow brand consideration” says David Quinn, Business Director of Bloom. “We want people who suffer with back pain to consider a Citroen for their next car because of these amazing features. Not only do we want the people who suffer from back pain to consider a Citroen we also want the people around them, such as their family and friends to consider it too. And then we want them to go for a test drive and see for themselves.”