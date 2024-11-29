Anything But Ordinary OOH Campaign Showcases Kia’s Latest Marque

Kia has teamed up with OOH media agency Talon, to promote the brand’s new fully electric Kia EV3 as part of its wider “Everything but Ordinary” campaign.

The OOH campaign, designed to align with the tagline, featured a standout special build located on Wexford Street in Dublin City Centre, a busy hub for both pedestrians and vehicles.

At its core, the creative showcased the all-new Kia EV3, making a bold statement against a vibrant backdrop that highlighted the car’s striking design. Backlighting was used to draw attention to the tagline and model name, while rotating wheels added an eye-catching touch.

Talon used Eclipse Media as the production specialist for the campaign which is also supported by a wider DOOH roadside campaign.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest campaign with Havas & Kia. To bring this vision to life we needed to echo the tagline’s promise and connect with the target audience in a way that truly embodied the brand’s boldness. Understanding that their audience is on the move, we utilised OOH’s strength – to position and captivate. This special build ensured the EV3 not only turned heads but firmly established its presence as a game-changer in the compact SUV category,” Ria Bradley, client director at Talon.

“This has been an exciting campaign to have been able to bring to life and watch develop from initial brief to execution,” adds Simon Peel Yates, content and partnerships lead with Havas Play Ireland.

“Knowing that the EV3 was a key launch for Kia, we had to create something that embodied the car’s identity and create a statement to capture the imagination. Talon have executed this vison brilliantly and delivered exactly what we were looking for.”

“We are delighted with the execution of this clever concept. This has been a very important model launch for our brand and this campaign has only added to its overall success, adds Cathal Kealey, head of marketing & PR, Kia Ireland.