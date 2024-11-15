TV Advertising Revenues Continue to Rise in Q3 of 2024

New figures published by TAM Ireland show that TV advertising revenues between January and the end of September rose to €198.26m, a 7.6% increase on the same period in 2023, a slightly better than expected figure for the TV industry in Ireland.

The €198.26m includes revenues derived from spot, non-spot and BVOD commercial revenues. It also represents the highest Jan-Sept figure over the past six years.

The increase is on the back of strong viewing data across several audiences, according to TAM Ireland with increases of between 2% and 8%.

The biggest increase was 8% year-on-year to 71 minutes per day for ABC1 households with 80% of this attributed to live TV. For the so-called Housekeepers audience, the increase was 5% to 132 minutes per day with as much as 85% attributable to live TV.

By comparison, those aged within the 15-35 cohort increased their amount of time watching TV by 6% to 35 minutes per day with 77% in the form of live TV.

According to TAM Ireland, “this viewing momentum demonstrates the strength and resilience of broadcaster content despite competition from other streamers. The strong viewing figures are driven in part to an exceptional array of sports content (such as the Euro 2024 finals and the Olympics, the UEFA Nations League and the URC). They have also been driven by the new Autumn programming schedule from broadcasters with top performing programmes such as Real Life with Lucy and Gogglebox Ireland on Virgin Media One, The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4, the return of The Late Late Show to RTÉ One and The Overlap on Tour on Sky Max. The forthcoming programming and news updates around the general election will ensure the Irish population will continue to be glued to their TV screens in the weeks to come.”

“TV is our constant companion, always there to entertain us and connect us with what’s happening around us. The buoyant viewing figures we are seeing, along with increased revenues, is a testament to this unique relationship between TV and viewers,” says Eimear Keane, head of marketing TAM Ireland.