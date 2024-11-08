Out \ Look: OOH: Measured for Attention

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

OOH advertising is a key driver of brand success, but like all forms of media, its true value is only revealed through effective measurement. Measurement can optimise campaign planning, ensure accountability and transparency, demonstrate campaign effectiveness, and, crucially, capture the all-important currency of attention.

At PML Group, our focus is not only on helping brands win this attention but on quantifying it—ensuring that every element of a campaign is analysed to drive real results. Through our Plan – Action – Review framework, we provide a 360-degree view of campaign performance, using a suite of tools that deliver comprehensive measurement at every stage. From audience targeting and real-time optimisation to post-campaign verification and analysis, we ensure full accountability and offer clients actionable insights.

For more details, visit our Attention Hub at www.pmlgroup.ie.

Measuring Consumer Sentiment

As we step into 2025, new aspirations are driving Irish consumers toward social connections and experiences outside the home. According to last year’s research by PTSB, over 80% of people set New Year resolutions with a focus on health, well-being, and enriching their social lives. This year’s survey reaffirms that these ambitions are still very much alive, as our latest iQ study conducted with Ipsos B&A sheds light on consumer sentiment for the year ahead.

The findings indicate a growing enthusiasm for out of home activities, including meeting friends, attending concerts, and visiting entertainment venues like cinemas. Notably, 78% of respondents are eager to meet up with friends more often—a trend consistent across all age groups, including 45-54-year-olds, where 65% indicated a strong interest. This reflects the findings of our recent MIND research, which showed that consumers are happier, more relaxed, and receptive when spending time socially. In 2025, the pursuit of shared experiences is a defining trend.

Live entertainment is a key driver for these social outings. Approximately 63% of respondents expressed an intent to attend more live music events and concerts in 2025, with the 25-34 age group leading this trend at 72%. Cinemas are also poised for a surge in attendance, with 69% of respondents planning to visit more often—particularly in the younger 16-24 demographic, where 73% expressed increased intent.

This renewed zest for experiences is matched by a strong commitment to health and wellbeing. A substantial 87% of respondents intend to exercise more in 2025, with 92% of 16-24-year-olds planning to increase their fitness activities. Healthier eating is another common goal, with 81% intending to make healthier dietary choices. Among 25-34-year-olds, 47% are “very likely” to embrace healthier eating, reflecting a continued commitment to better nutrition.

For brands looking to connect with consumers during these moments of engagement, Out of Home (OOH) advertising offers a powerful opportunity. Our recent iQ findings show that OOH is instrumental in brand discovery, with 67% of respondents noting they have found new brands through OOH ads. This impact is particularly strong among 16-24-year-olds, with 75% attributing their awareness to OOH. To learn how to position your brand as part of these journeys, contact info@pmlgroup.ie.

Sights and Scents for Baileys’ ‘Season for Treating’

Baileys recently launched a campaign to promote its newest Chocolate Liqueur variety. Planned by PHD and Source out of home, the campaign began in cycle 22 highlighting the allure of a ‘chocolate on the rock’ for the adults at the Christmas table, deploying a comprehensive and innovative mix of digital formats to reach retail audiences effectively.



Retail OOH screens including Mall Digital panels, in-store Digitowers and Tesco Digiscreens hit consumers head-on in and near the point of purchase. One of the standout features was a scent-enabled Adshel Live Retail panel at Blackrock Shopping Centre, which not only showcased the visuals of the brand but also emitted the smell of chocolate to passers-by, creating an immersive sensory experience.

A recent edition of Out\Look highlighted how Retail Out of Home (R-OOH) is changing the way brands connect with shoppers, with the benefits of superior data-driven targeting leveraging the window of influence available to OOH advertisers in the trusted retail environment.

The campaign extends into the current cycle pitching the new variety alongside its main-brand counterpart as mainstays of the ‘season for treating’. Large roadside Golden Squares, 48 Sheets, and special placement South William Street signage are all live this cycle ensuring maximum visibility ahead of the seasonal shopping period.

Research from our IMPACT Attention study reinforces the effectiveness of Baileys’ approach. According to the study, 85% of respondents find innovative OOH formats effective for brand recall, while 84% perceive brands that utilise such formats as more memorable. Our recent iQ research also highlighted Outdoor media as the most effective in driving mental availability for brands across various demographics leading up to significant seasonal events.

Vodafone’s OOH Line-out

Vodafone are readying for Ireland’s Autumn Nations kickoff via OOH ahead of their All Blacks clash this Friday.

Planned by Carat and PML, the campaign launched this week across a mix of classic and digital OOH formats to create a national presence that connects with audiences at every key touchpoint.

The creative harkens back to Vodafone’s IMPACT Award winning copy from earlier this year. Featuring the Irish rugby team in their iconic huddle, overlaid with the bold Vodafone red emblem, emotive statements like “10,000 team talks” and “51,700 fans holding their breath,” Vodafone positions itself as the essential network that powers both the team’s performance and the fans’ passion.

The campaign is live across a range of high-impact OOH formats in a contextual bubble around the city. Roadside and rail formats effectively target travelers coming to Dublin for the match, which is taking place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Digipole locations include those in proximity to the stadium, while the Transvision screens reach railway travelers commuting to the capital, both for the match and for their daily journeys. A 48 sheet at Lansdowne Road adds a last moment of contextual relevancy before the sold-out crowds enter the stadium.

Elsewhere, Digital 48 Sheets and Metropoles provide large-scale, high-quality visibility in key urban environments, ensuring the impactful creative that reaches both commuters and pedestrians. Digipanels, Digishelters, and Digipoles target audiences on the move, extending the campaign’s reach across roadside, city centre and major thoroughfares, engaging consumer during key moments of their daily routines.

“Rugby has such a special place in Irish people’s hearts,” notes Ciara Lawler, Business Director at Dentsu, “The excitement for each game is palpable, particularly around the Aviva Stadium on match day. For that reason, we are proud to support the Irish team for the November Internationals with our OOH campaign for Vodafone this November. #TeamOfUs”

By focusing on high-impact placements near key commuter routes and match-day destinations, the telecoms brand ensures visibility when it matters most. The campaign’s clear and consistent messaging, coupled with its strategic placement, builds a strong connection between the brand and the Irish rugby community, reinforcing Vodafone’s role as a trusted partner in both sport and in the eyes of the consumer wherever they live, work and play.

Planet OOH: JCDecaux’s 100-Year-Old Ace

As part of The Drum’s annual Awards Festival, this week the publication celebrated The Drum Awards for Advertising. The recipient of the President’s Award was uniquely Outdoor-flavoured, chosen by jury head Liz Taylor, global chief creative officer at Ogilvy, was agency David Madrid for its work with JCDecaux.

With ad investment down 7% in 2023, JCDecaux Spain aimed to convince brands of the enduring relevance and reach of OOH by transforming vacant advertising spaces in Madrid’s bustling subway network in an unconventional way.

“Meet Marina Prieto,” centered around Marina, a 100-year-old content creator with a passion for social media but a limited following. This was not just a campaign; it was a real-time experiment in audience engagement. By bringing Marina’s posts directly to the streets, JCDecaux sparked curiosity and intrigue among commuters and passersby, demonstrating the power of OOH to amplify stories that may otherwise go unnoticed.

What started underground quickly escalated, gaining traction across social media, mass media, and even internationally, proving that OOH can bring online content to a broader and more diverse audience.

The strategic reveal at the Effie Awards, where the story behind Marina’s unexpected stardom was shared with a room full of CMOs, brought the campaign full circle, showing top decision-makers the unique impact of OOH. By the end of the campaign, JCDecaux reported record-breaking bookings, new client sign-ups, and double the business, underscoring OOH’s power to make an impact even amid challenging economic circumstances.