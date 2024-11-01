IAB Ireland Rolls Out Campaign to Highlight the Importance of the Gold Standard

IAB Ireland has launched its first advertising campaign to highlight the Gold Standard which is designed to improve the Irish digital advertising ecosystem.

The campaign was created by STUDIO, the creative studio arm of News Ireland with media planing by Mindshare. The campaign includes display, social and video and will run across IAB Ireland member sites.

The Gold Standard is an IAB Ireland initiative that requires certified companies to implement tools to tackle ad fraud; uphold brand safety; improve the online experience for consumers; help businesses comply with GDPR and e privacy laws; and strengthen supply chain transparency. All IAB Ireland members that buy and sell digital media can gain Gold Standard certification. While certification does not apply to advertisers, IAB Ireland says they play a crucial role by choosing to be Gold Standard Supporters and to prioritise Gold Standard certified companies in their campaigns.

According to IAB Ireland, ” the campaign creative features a seal in an arctic setting, the landscape symbolises the digital advertising industry – powerful and immense yet challenging. The seal represents the marketer’s brand as well as consumer data, both of which rely on the IAB and Gold Standard certification for protection.”

“We are delighted to celebrate the good work of our certified members across agencies, platforms and publishers who have invested in this important standard. It has never been more important for our Irish advertising industry to collaborate in the highest industry standards to build trust and transparency for both advertisers and users,” says Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland.