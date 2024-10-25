Virgin Media to Sponsor FM104’s The Strawberry Alarm Clock

Virgin Media has teamed up with the Wireless Ireland-owned station FM104 to sponsor the station’s breakfast radio show, “The Strawberry Alarm Clock”.

The sponsorship will revolve around on-air promos as well as video and social branded content for Virgin Media which will promote its broadband offering.

As part of the new sponsorship, Virgin Media and The Strawberry Alarm Clock are inviting listeners to vote for their number one spots in Dublin, whether it’s a loca coffee shop or library of their favourite swim spot. Show presenters Jim-Jim, Crossy, and Zeinab will then broadcast live in three of these locations across the city, and the listeners have to follow clues to find them, with a prize of €2,500 up for grabs.

“As Dublin’s number one choice for Broadband, Virgin Media are delighted to be partnering with Dublin’s number one choice for breakfast radio – The Strawberry Alarm Clock on FM104. The show brings play across Dublin every weekday morning and at Virgin Media we’re all about bringing play into people’s lives with our products and services. With this sponsorship, it’s playtime every morning across Dublin with the Strawberry Alarm Clock and Virgin Media,” says Fiona Mahon, senior marketing manager, Virgin Media Ireland.

Brian McCarthy, commercial and operations director for Wireless Ireland adds: “We’re thrilled to have Virgin Media on board as the new sponsor of Dublin’s FM104’s iconic breakfast show, The Strawberry Alarm Clock. This collaboration is a perfect match, combining Dublin’s leading broadband provider with Dublin’s most beloved breakfast show. This partnership is all about celebrating Dublin, and we are confident it will resonate with our listeners, making their morning even more enjoyable.”