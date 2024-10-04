Tickets for Effie Effective Lunch 2024 Now on Sale

With less than two weeks to go to one of the highlights of the advertising and marketing calendar, tickets for IAPI’s Effie Effective Lunch 2024- during which the winners of the Effie Awards Ireland will be announced – have gone on sale.

Taking place on Friday October 18 in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, the lunchtime event will provide the “chance to celebrate the achievements of the industry’s finest and promises to be an unmissable networking experience bringing together the most talented minds within the industry and culminating with the announcement of this year’s Effie Awards,” according to IAPI.

“We are thrilled to welcome the marketing industry to the 2024 Effie Effective Lunch, the annual event that recognises the importance of Marketing Effectiveness,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

“The Effie Steering Group for Ireland have worked closely with the IAPI team to enhance the Effie Programme throughout the year, culminating in this event which marks a key moment in the calendar for marketing and advertising professionals. This event offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the industry’s finest achievements while reaffirming our commitment to driving growth, excellence, and international recognition for Irish advertising and marketing.”

As part of the afternoon’s proceedings, Gavin Noble, Paris 2024 Olympic Games Chef De Mission & Team Ireland Brand Director for the Olympic Federation of Ireland, will deliver the keynote address. Noble will share his insights on “the importance of brand and performance in the pursuit of excellence.”

“The pursuit of perfection, whilst unattainable, keeps us humble, driven, and constantly pushing to raise standards,” says Noble.

“The Paris Games were successful on so many levels, but the world moves quickly and so must we. In our reflections it is important to remember that growth will come not only from addressing weaknesses (or imperfection) but also from recognising and building on our strengths. We will need balance between ‘What can I do better?’ with ‘What did we excel at, and how can we replicate or enhance that?’ Any imperfection isn’t a flaw but an opportunity to adapt and grow.”

The 2024 Effie Effective Lunch is hosted by IAPI and supported by sponsors An Post Commerce, ESB and RTÉ Media Sales.

A full list of all the finalists for this year’s Effie Awards Ireland can viewed HERE

Tickets for the event can be booked HERE