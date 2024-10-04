Boyle Sports to Sponsor Big Brother on Virgin Media Television

Virgin Media Television has bagged Boyle Sports Games as the new sponsor of the popular reality TV show Big Brother which kicks off for a new season on Sunday October 6.

The partnership, which will continue for the show’s six-week run, will include a series of idents around the programme including a 90-minute launch broadcast, five, one hour-long eviction shows, and 32 Daily Highlights shows, culminating in a 90-minute live final, as well as the sponsorship of the Big Brother spin off show Late and Live. The deal was brokered through BoyleSports’ media buying agency, Wake The Bear, will also be amplified on Virgin Media Television’s social channels.

“Big Brother – the original social experiment – is coming back to Virgin Media Television, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with BoyleSports Games. Together, we look forward to bringing viewers top-class reality television over the coming weeks and bring them on a journey with the housemates in this iconic show, says Sarah Taylor, Client Solutions Lead at Virgin Media Television.

Gill Blake-Swift, director of Brand and Advertising, at BoyleSports, adds: “We are delighted to partner with Big Brother, one of the most iconic reality TV shows, to bring viewers even closer to the excitement and entertainment they love. Just like Big Brother, our games offer an engaging escape, full of fun surprises and rewarding moments. This partnership allows us to connect with audiences who enjoy light-hearted entertainment and relaxation, giving them even more reasons to smile and enjoy their downtime. We can’t wait to bring our exclusive gaming experience to Big Brother fans, adding a new dimension of excitement to their favourite show.”