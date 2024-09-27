Research Excellence Awards 2024 Issue Call for Entries

The Marketing Society of Ireland has launched a call for entries to the 2024 Research Excellence Awards which will take place at the annual Christmas lunch of the Marketing Society on Friday, December 6 in the Shelbourne Hotel.

The closing date for entries this year has been set for Friday, November 1 at 4pm. Last year’s winner of the coveted Grand Prix award was Ipsos B&A.

The judging panel will include Etain Kidney, Head of The School of Marketing at Technical University Dublin (Chairperson), Aisling O’Sullivan, Head of Customer Planning Research & Insight at AIB, Michelle McLoughlin, Head of Consumer Insights at Aer Lingus and Roger Sherlock, Head of Marketing Studies at TUD. Additional judges will be appointed over the coming weeks.

Speaking at the launch of call for entries, Mark Noble, Chairperson of the Marketing Society of Ireland and Marketing Manager at Heineken said: “We are delighted to be announcing the Marketing Society Research Excellence Awards which are now in their 15th year. These awards were created to recognize the power that high quality and insightful research brings to any campaign or initiative and the impact this has on connecting with audiences to deliver tangible results for any organization.

“Our industry has evolved significantly since the awards were established and that change is only going to come faster. The work that our industry does and the role of research is crucial to ensuring we adapt positively to this evolving environment. As always, we wish those entering the awards the very best of luck. A huge thank you to our sponsors, DMG Media Ireland, Global, Mediahuis, The Business Post, AIB, The Outdoor Media Association, Norstat and FUEL. and we look forward to announcing the winners at our annual awards ceremony on Friday, December 6th.”

The categories for this year’s awards are as follows:

• Advertising Research,

• Strategic Brand Research

• Media Research

• Brand or Product Development Research

• Business to Business Research

• Sustainability

• Public Policy and Social Research

• Analytic Impact

The Awards are sponsored by DMG Media Ireland, Global, Mediahuis, The Business Post, AIB, The Outdoor Media Association, Norstat and FUEL.