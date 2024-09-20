Jen Coleman to Lead Expansion of Curious Orange in the USA

Curious Orange, the digital marketing agency set up earlier this year by Emmet McCaughey, Linda O’Connor and Brian Finucane, has appointed Jen Coleman to head up its US operations, operating out of San Francisco.

Coleman has over 14 years’ experience working with both Google and YouTube in various senior B2B and B2C roles.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to start from this early stage with an innovative and dynamic agency like Curious Orange,” says Coleman.

“My career has brought me from Dublin to Beijing, Tokyo and San Francisco. I spent 14 great years with Google building strong relationships with key decision-makers across Silicon Valley and gaining a deep understanding of the Bay Area tech scene and I can’t wait to bring that experience to Curious Orange to help forge new, and build on, existing partnerships.”

“Jen has a fantastic track-record, having successfully led and managed large international teams,” adds Emmet McCaughey. “Her client-side experience and insight is the perfect complement to our years of working in agencies, both in terms of helping us to evolve our perspective and client offering. We are delighted to welcome her into the Curious Orange fold and I’m confident she is the best person for growing our client base in the US.”