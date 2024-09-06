Thinkhouse Launches This is Art! Campaign for RTÉ

Thinkhouse has created, and produced, a new campaign to promote ‘This is Art! 2024’, the national art competition for young people which is supported by RTÉ, Creative Ireland and the Shared Island Initiative.

The campaign will run across TV, radio, web and social media.

A visually rich and dynamic 30-second TV spot captures the essence of creativity and the energy of the competition. The ad is designed to inspire young artists to delve into their imaginations and create something special for this year’s competition.

Suzanne Kelly, Head of Children’s & Young People’s Content RTÉ, said;

“We can’t wait to begin receiving entries in response to this year’s theme, This is Imagination!. Since ‘This is Art!’ began 4 years ago we have always strived to celebrate the power of creativity while reflecting the world of possibility that exists in the minds of young people, of all ages,” says Suzanne Kelly, head of children’s & young peoples’ content, RTE.

“We are delighted to embark on a brand new partnership with Thinkhouse for “This Is Art!” 2024 and are excited by the energy and creativity they will bring to what has become a very special art competition. As partners, we share the belief in the enormous value of young people’s potential & self-expression and we look forward to being able to harness the agency’s creativity, passion and youth expertise to deliver this new campaign for 2024.”

For more information, visit: www.rte.ie/thisisart

CREDITS

Client: RTÉ



Head of Children’s & Young People’s Content RTÉ: Suzanne Kelly

Executive Producer: Niamh Farren

Agency: Thinkhouse



Strategy: Laura Costello

Producer/Director: Matt Mantalvanos

Script: Matt Mantalvanos & Dave Coffey

Design: Emma Kate Butler

Creative Tech: Dave Balfe

Photography: Kathrin Baumbach

Motion Graphics: Paula Roldán

Publicity: Donna Parsons

Client Service: Kieran O’Donovan

Client Service: Seán Daly

Partners: Sound Mix: Will Farrell, Blast Studios

