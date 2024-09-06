SuperValu Urges Us to Reclaim Dinner Time in New Campaign from Boys+Girls

Boys+Girls has rolled out a new campaign for SuperValu. The campaign, which is running across TV, VOD, and cinema, is called “Dinner Time Well Spent” and asks the question “when did the food that brought us together get replaced with the feeds that pull us apart?”

According to the retailer “the campaign is a rallying cry to Irish households to put the tablet away at the table and reconnect over delicious, quality food from SuperValu.”

“At SuperValu, we recognize the immense value of family dinners. They’re as much about nutrition, as they are about connection and creating lasting memories,” says Shane Lynch, marketing manager, SuperValu.

“Our ‘Dinner time well spent’ campaign is a call to Irish families to prioritise this most Irish of rituals, by coming together and enjoying the freshest, highest-quality food that will make every family dinner a special occasion,” he says.

“In crafting this campaign, we wanted to create a narrative that resonated with every Irish family. That’s why we placed the camera at the centre of the table; to put the viewer at the heart of the action, amidst an array of incredible meals made entirely with SuperValu ingredients and products,” add Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys+Girls.

“This spot isn’t about calling people out for using their devices. It is simply a reminder that the best connection at the dinner table is with the people you’re eating with.”

The TVC was directed by Fern Berresford and produced by Motherland. The work will be supported by a fully integrated campaign ensuring the

‘Dinner time well spent’ message reaches Irish families across multiple touchpoints. The

approach aims to spark a national conversation about the value of shared mealtimes

and position SuperValu as the go-to brand for creating these precious family moments.

