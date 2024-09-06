Opinion: A Merry and Bright OOH Outlook for Q4

With Summer out of the way, retailers have started the countdown to the busiest period of the year culminating with Christmas in a little over three months time, writes Caroline Decourcy, Insights Director with Talon.

Every year, Black Friday signals the beginning of one the most intense shopping periods of the year. Across one weekend, consumers spend billions, setting the stage for the retail rush that follows. Last year alone, according to AIB, consumers spent over €95 million online on Black Friday alone, with a record-breaking 900k card transactions taking place. But this is only the beginning.

As we move deeper into Q4, the excitement builds. With 81% of respondents declaring Christmas as their favourite holiday, the final quarter is where it all happens. However, it’s not just about shopping; it’s about embracing seasonal traditions. From braving sea swims to scenic hikes and festive parties, audiences are embracing the season – outside of the home.

This is where OOH comes into its own, placing your brand at the heart of the action. OOH reaches your target audience at key moments throughout the season, ensuring your message resonates during those cherished traditions.

And just as Santa checks his list – we ready our ACES to ensure you have the winning hand this Christmas.

What are OOH’s ACES? They are Audience, Creative, Effective, Sustainable

Audience

This Q4, we’re connecting with a nation that fully embraces the festive season in both their shopping habits and holiday traditions. Christmas is a big deal – according to Kantar €1.4 billion passed through Ireland’s grocery tills in December 2023, with shoppers making nearly 42 million trips to stores over the four weeks leading up to December 24th. The shopping frenzy kicks off in October and November, with these months accounting for the bulk of Christmas gift buying.

Christmas Shopping: When are you planning to do most of your gift buying?

This year, consumers are planning to shop that bit later, capitalising on events such as Black Friday to score the best deals. Despite the convenience of online shopping, the in-store experience remains a key part of the holiday tradition with 36% of shoppers preferring a blend of both online and in-store experiences.

Not only that, but according to our insights Thursday to Saturday are the most popular days with people still eager to soak up the bustling atmosphere that comes with these shopping occasions instead of opting for quieter shopping times. Shopping centres are the most popular environment for this, but with many consumers navigating a variety of shopping spaces, reaching them through multiple OOH touchpoints is key.

Creative

But during the festive season, the challenge is not just to participate, but to stand out. The holiday magic lies in how effectively you can capture attention, especially as according to our research the time people dedicate to Christmas shopping varies across demographics. For instance, half of 16-24’s spend an entire day doing their Christmas shopping and according to promocode Irish consumers will spend four full days out shopping, giving brands extended dwell time to engage through creative OOH solutions.

A recent example from last Christmas is Jameson, who wanted to be the Christmas drink of choice. They took over a well-known pub, The Barge, and transformed it into a massive Christmas tree. The special build featured over 400+ Jameson bottles, individually lit and pixel mapped with LED technology to deliver seasons greetings. According to a Talon study comparing traditional OOH exposure with special builds, the results were clear: a +35% increase in purchase consideration, a +17% rise in consumer action, and 72% of respondents agreed that the extra elements made it stand out.

Effective

Our third ACE – effective – is all about delivering real, measurable results. While creative visual appeal is essential it’s not enough on its own. Talon’s benchmarks show how OOH excels in achieving key performance metrics along the brand funnel, with classic formats being 1.6x more effective at driving awareness, large formats 1.5x more effective at driving consideration, and digital formats 1.1x more effective at driving purchase intent.

Christmas campaigns are no exception. In the lead-up to the festive season, brands are looking to cut through the clutter and noise. OOH provides them with an opportunity to do that in a highly visible and public way, with Christmas OOH campaigns delivering a 23% uplift in ad recall. Not only that, but they also resonate emotionally – 62% of 18-34s report a positive emotional response to OOH Christmas ads. And with 60% of all ecommerce now happening outside of the home (IPA analysis), OOH is highly effective at driving short-term sales, delivering a 47% uplift in sales activation vs non-users, especially when featuring a call to action (55% sales message vs 28% brand building message).

Sustainable

The final part of our ACES – sustainable – highlights the growing importance of balancing creativity with responsibility as we approach this Christmas season. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impact brands can have. According to our research, Irish consumers believe brands make a positive contribution. Sustainable advertising not only supports the planet but also increases effectiveness along the brand funnel, driving an average uplift of +57%. It even primes sustainable perceptions in other channels, particularly online social media, with a 5.8% average increase.

Take Not on the High Street’s campaign in the UK last Christmas, which encouraged UK consumers to reconsider their gifting habits. With 8 in 10 reporting bad gifts, and over 3.08 million thrown away, their campaign urged consumers to gift wiser through a series of creative OOH solutions.

As a one-to-many medium, OOH offers another advantage: it emits fewer carbon emissions per impression than any other media measured (KPMG 2023). As we move forward, brands can make even more sustainable choices by considering factors such as recycled paper use, digital sites powering down, and minimising the number of creative assets used.

The Q4 outlook this year for OOH is looking “Merry & Bright”. At Talon we believe that OOH delivers across four main benefits: understanding your Audience, crafting Creative that captivates attention, ensuring Effectiveness to drive real results, and embracing Sustainability for a responsible impact – otherwise known as ACES.

With record-breaking holiday spending predicted, longer and later shopping trips, high emotional engagement with OOH, this coming festive period is a chance for brands to cut through the clutter.

Caroline Decourcy is Insights Director with Talon.