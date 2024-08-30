Stellar Line Up of Speakers for Radiocentre Ireland’s Sounding Out 2024 Event in October

Robert Heath, author of The Hidden Power of Advertising, Andrew Tindall from System1 and creative and audio strategist and expert Ralph Van Dijk are just three of the keynote speakers Radiocentre Ireland has lined up for its annual Sounding Out 2024 event which will take place in the Mansion House in Dublin on October 10.

They will also be joined by Craig Mawdsley and Bridget Angear founders of Craig + Bridget who will discuss attion and effectiveness in audio advertising.

Robert Heath will talk about why the move towards attention measurement is a big mistake while Andrew Tindall will discuss new frontiers of effectiveness thinking based on insights from IPA and Effies case studies. Ralph van Dijk, meanwhile, will show why brands which define their audio strategy, both media and creative, enjoy strong business outcomes.

This event will also feature a new research study, commissioned by Radiocentre Ireland which reveals insights on the role audio plays in driving mental availability.

To attend the event, click HERE