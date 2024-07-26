Irish Journalism Awards Set for November 13

The 2024 Irish Journalism Awards will be held on November 13 with the final deadline for entries set for September 4.

The awards which were launched this week by NewsBrands Ireland are being supported by Google News Initiative and are open to any work published in print, online, mobile, TV/video, or audio.

The Irish Journalism Awards which are managed by Alchemy Event Management celebrate the best in Irish journalism and feature a total of 23 categories spanning all areas and disciplines of modern journalism. One of the highlights of the awards is the Journalist of the Year award which was last year given to Irish Times foreign correspondent Sally Hayden.

An independent judging panel, chaired once again by Claire Grady, will decide the shortlist and winners in each category. Each panel member has been carefully chosen for their integrity, passion, and excellence in the field of journalism. The full judging panel will be announced in August 2024.

“We are excited about another year of the Irish Journalism Awards and the opportunity to highlight and celebrate the outstanding journalism which is produced in Ireland today,” says Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO, NewsBrands Ireland.

“Be it news stories published in print, online or via podcast, Irish journalists continue to set the wider news agenda, call power to account, and provide accurate and responsible journalism during these fractured times.”

According to Benedicte Autret, head of news partnership – UK/IE/Northern Europe at Google, added: “The Google News Initiative is thrilled to partner with the Irish Journalism Awards once again to celebrate the essential work of journalism. Ireland is immensely fortunate to have so many dedicated and talented journalists delivering outstanding reportage to the public. The Irish Journalism Awards pay tribute to this work, for which we, as a society, are deeply grateful. The Google News Initiative is proud to play a role in ensuring the Irish media ecosystem continues to flourish. We look forward to recognizing the exceptional achievements.”

Des Doris, managing director of event organiser Alchemy says: “We are once again excited to be managing the Irish Journalism Awards with the support of Newsbrands Ireland. We are looking forward to building on the success of this marquee event in the Irish journalism calendar.”