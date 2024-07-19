RSA Urges Heart Felt Conversations in New Campaign from Forsman & Bodenfors

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin has created a new campaign for the Road Safety Authority called “Time to Talk.”

The campaign includes TV, radio and out-of-home (OOH) advertising, and underscores the urgent need for open discussions about road safety within families. The TVC is particularly impactful, leaving viewers with no doubt about the real possibility that a loved one could be lost due to unsafe driving.

According to Brian Johnson, who leads RSA’s strategic campaign development and partnerships, the importance of heartfelt conversations in changing dangerous driving behaviours.

“When it comes to changing bad habits, sometimes the only thing that works is a heartfelt word from a friend or loved one,” he says.

“That’s the message behind our new ‘Time to Talk’ TV commercial. It vividly illustrates the devastating consequences of staying silent, urging viewers to imagine themselves as the chief mourner at a funeral—an incredibly powerful and emotional perspective. This hard-hitting approach is designed to remind us that there’s no better time than now to talk to those we care about regarding their unsafe driving.”

Damian Hanley, executive creative director at Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin, adds: “Drivers may not believe or realize they are driving in an unsafe manner. That’s why we’re calling on their family members and other passengers to chat to them about their dangerous driving behaviours. Our TVC puts viewers in the POV of a chief mourner at a funeral, allowing them to imagine this devastating scenario. We want to motivate people to start a conversation about unsafe driving behaviours and help save lives.”

