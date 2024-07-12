IAPI Campaign Highlights Business Impacts of Advertising

IAPI has launched a new business-to-business advertising campaign to highlight the effectiveness of advertising when it comes to driving business growth.

Called “Our Member Agencies Deliver Real Business Results” the campaign was created by The Brill Building and was initiated by the IAPI board and its Growth Council.

Using the winners in the Effies 2023 as an example, the new campaign highlights the growth in sales, customers and value of market share that is attributable to advertising.

The campaign will run across print, OOH, radio and digital and social formats.

“IAPI sees this campaign as something to help marketers in their quest to validate budgets and advertising, and of course help our member agencies as well as media owners,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI. “We have received huge support from our own creative and media members, production studios, media owners, VO artists and editors and we could not be more grateful to everyone involved. Our sincere thanks to all those involved in bringing this campaign to fruition for our industry especially The Brill Building for their outstanding creative work. And all this would not be possible without the great support of a variety of media partners including Business Post, Irish Times, Irish Examiner Group, Mediahuis, Talon Outdoor, Bauer Media, RTE and Urban Media.

“Designing a campaign to promote the real business results our industry creates is a dream brief, and at The Brill Building we welcomed the opportunity to support the IAPI team in the way they do so well for us and our peers,” says Roisin Keown, executive creative director, The Brill Building. “It was really important to us for the work to showcase what impactful advertising can and should do. This campaign showcases through attention-generating creative and crafted communications how advertising is the tried and trusted means to business growth – especially when executed by the country’s experts at IAPI member agencies.”

“We have seen fantastic support from media owners for this campaign. Their collaboration has amplified the message and extended its reach and helps our ambition of driving growth for the entire industry,” adds Jonathan Conlon, COO, GroupM Ireland. “The evidence clearly shows the impact that advertising can have so everyone stands to benefit if IAPI can help grow the market – marketers can reach their audience, businesses thrive, and the economy flourishes. The campaign is running throughout the month of July so if any other media owners would like to get involved, please let us know.”

To see where the campaign’s Effectiveness Stats originate from and learn more about real business results that you can achieve with advertising visit iapi.ie/BusinessResults

Credits

Agency: The Brill Building

Creative Strategist & Executive Creative Director: Roisin Keown

Creative Director / Illustrator: Peter Snodden

Copywriter (Concept & Print): John McMahon

Project Lead: Eleanor McCarthy

Copywriter (Radio): Greg McLoughlin, The Mix

Animation: The Brill Building

Sound recording: Raygun Studios

Sound Design: Scimitar Sound

Media Planning: Jonathan Conlon, GroupM

Strategic Planner: Margaret Gilsenan, Boys+Girls