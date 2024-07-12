Core Appointed as Lead Partner to ICAD’s Upstarts Programme

Core has taken on the role of ‘Lead Partner’ with the Institute of Creative Advertising and Design (ICAD) Upstarts programme, Upstarts.

Upstarts is a free-to-participate training and mentorship programme which aims to develop the skills of emerging creatives, educate them about the industry and introduce the industry to them.

ICAD Upstarts provides a pathway to the creative sector for marginalised and underrepresented communities and caters for advertising creatives (art directors and copywriters specifically) and designers, preparing them for careers in the sector.

As Lead Partner, Core will provide several mentors as well as space and feedback, along with potential recruitment at the end of process.

Now in its 18th year, the ICAD Upstarts programme is the most established and recognised programme of its kind in Ireland, delivering tangible benefits to Upstarts, mentors, and host agencies / studios alike.

In recent years 75% of Upstarts felt the programme has had a significant impact on their career, while an overwhelming 98% of say they would recommend others participate in the programme. Likewise, 94% of host agencies and studios say they would look to the programme as a primary hiring ground.

According to Nadia Marlène Karim, associate creative cirector at Core and an ICAD management board member, will lead the initiative for Core and participate as a mentor.

Reflecting on the profile of the industry, she says diversity enhances creativity and innovation, and partnering with the ICAD Upstarts programme is a practical way to develop a more inclusive and diverse workforce within the advertising, design, and communications disciplines.

The deadline for applications to the 2024 programme is the 16th of July. To apply, entrants can respond to an open brief which is available at icad.ie/learning/graduates/upstarts-2