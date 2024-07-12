Boys+Girls Launch New Creative Platform and Campaign for Bulmers Cider

With the all-important summer season for cider manufacturers underway, Bulmers has launched a new creative platform with a robust campaign across TV, OOH, audio, social & activation, marking “a bold new direction” for the brand

The Bulmers “It’s Our Time” creative platform represents a significant new brand positioning for the brand and was created by Boys+Girls. According to the Bulmers, the goal is to bring Bulmers back to where it should be – at the forefront of the cider market.

“The strategic positioning celebrates the essence of time well spent with friends and the joy within those irreplaceable moments. The ambition is to highlight the full spectrum of interactions that make friendships so special, from the epic stories retold over and over to the quiet times spent in good company,” the company says.

“As one of Ireland’s most iconic drinks brands, we are delighted to launch this new creative direction for Bulmers nationwide. Bulmers has produced many great marketing moments over the years, and we are sure this new campaign will become a firm favourite with consumers,” says Karl Donnelly, marketing director, Bulmers Ireland.

The first TV and out-of-home, shot on location across Ireland, will be part of an extensive rollout over the summer months and beyond, says Donnelly.

“We are proud that Bulmers forms part of many people’s social moments at key times in their lives. The Irish are known to tell a great story while enjoying good company and craic with a pint. Our new campaign celebrates those moments with friends and family when you’re fully yourself, basking in that time without thinking about the pressures of everyday life.”

