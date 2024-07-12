Boys+Girls Launch New Creative Platform and Campaign for Bulmers Cider

With the all-important summer season for cider manufacturers underway, Bulmers has launched a new creative platform with a robust campaign across TV, OOH, audio, social & activation, marking “a bold new direction” for the brand
The Bulmers “It’s Our Time” creative platform represents a significant new brand positioning for the brand and was created by Boys+Girls. According to the Bulmers, the goal is to bring Bulmers back to where it should be – at the forefront of the cider market.
“The strategic positioning celebrates the essence of time well spent with friends and the joy within those irreplaceable moments. The ambition is to highlight the full spectrum of interactions that make friendships so special, from the epic stories retold over and over to the quiet times spent in good company,” the company says.
“As one of Ireland’s most iconic drinks brands, we are delighted to launch this new creative direction for Bulmers nationwide. Bulmers has produced many great marketing moments over the years, and we are sure this new campaign will become a firm favourite with consumers,” says Karl Donnelly, marketing director, Bulmers Ireland.
The first TV and out-of-home, shot on location across Ireland, will be part of an extensive rollout over the summer months and beyond, says Donnelly.
“We are proud that Bulmers forms part of many people’s social moments at key times in their lives. The Irish are known to tell a great story while enjoying good company and craic with a pint. Our new campaign celebrates those moments with friends and family when you’re fully yourself, basking in that time without thinking about the pressures of everyday life.”
Credits:
Client: Bulmers Ireland
Marketing Director – Karl Donnelly
Head of Brand & Innovation|; Jane Parlon
Senior Brand Manager\; Siobhan Casey
Assistant Brand Manager: Amanda Faherty
Agency: Boys + Girls
Chief Creative Officer: Rory Hamilton
Creative Director: Jake O’Driscoll
Art Director: Conor Marron
Senior Copywriter: Niamh Ryan
Head of Design: Colm Coonagh
Design: Maxi McDonnell
Finished Art: Simon Ross
Executive Strategy Director: Margaret Gilsenan
Senior Strategic Planner: Fiona Bain
Head of Production: Derek Doyle
Producer: Sinead Farrelly
Chief Relationship Officer: Pat Stephenson
Executive Relationship Director: Caroline Keogh
Account Manager: Sára Benkő
Director: Chris Cottam
Producer: Max Brady
Line Producer: Grainne Tiernan
Casting Director:Thryza Gling
DP- Oliver Curtis
1st AD- Glenn Delaney
Art Director: Kate Moylan
Stylist: Grace Moore
Sustainability: Eco Sphere Alex De Valera
Locations: Gordon Wycherley
Drinks Stylist: Ray Spencer
Post Production Editor: Vinny Beirne
Colour: Dave Hughes
VFX: Donal O’Keeffe and Sarah Gillick
Producer: Emily Burke & Jess Felton
Senior Sound Designer:Steve Maher
Producer:Evie Dredge