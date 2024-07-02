Sponsorship Takes Centre Stage in Legacy’s Third Podcast With That’s What I Call Marketing

Legacy Communications has released the third and final installment of its podcast series, called Building a Legacy, That’s What I Call Marketing .

In the third episode, host Conor Byrne is joined by Mary McGuire, Head of Sponsorship at Legacy Communications, Phil Greene, Sponsorship Manager at PTSB, Amy O’Shaughnessy, Head of Brand at Energia Group and Jason Delany, Director of Brand, Product and Marketing at Staycity Aparthotels.

This episode explores the benefits of sponsorship for brand marketing, particularly in sport with three very different sponsorship properties from Irish Rugby to Team Ireland at the Olympics and Paralympics to lead sponsor of Dublin GAA. The four panelists discuss sports sponsorship from a variety of angles as well as the key learnings and takeaways for brands looking to build sponsorship into their marketing strategy.

That’s What I Call Marketing podcast founder and host Conor Byrne interviews the best marketers in the world and shares their insights and learnings with marketing professionals. This special series, produced in partnership with Legacy Communications, delves into the evolving world of communications and offers an inside glimpse into how the award-winning team at Legacy Communications are building for the future through a constant appetite to explore the world around them and throw assumptions out.

In Episode 1, Conor Byrne met Legacy’s co-founder Bernard Brogan and Managing Director Kevin Moore, who shared the fascinating journey they have been on to date with the agency, from the inception of Legacy Communications in 2012 to becoming one of the most renowned names in the industry. Meanwhile, Episode 2 titled ‘Creativity Matters’ featured Aidan McLaughlin from Indeed and Legacy’s Claire O’Grady, Director of Creativity & Strategy and Micheál Brennan, Head of SEO discussing the evolving landscape of creativity within both the agency and industry at large.

Speaking about the final installment of Building a Legacy, Kevin Moore, Managing Director at Legacy Communications, said: “We’re delighted to cap off a fantastic podcast series with That’s What I Call Marketing by taking the opportunity to hone in on Legacy’s heritage, having started out as a sponsorship agency back in 2012.

We’re also proud to feature just some of our brilliant sponsorship clients in Energia, PTSB and Staycity Aparthotels. These brands are truly at the forefront of the sponsorship industry in Ireland and providing the platform for them to tell their story has uncovered some fascinating insights for the listeners.”

The three part podcast series is available on all major podcast platforms as well as Legacy’s website. To watch and listen to all three click HERE