Toyota Backs Irish Paralympians With New Campaign from Javelin

With the Paralympics set to begin in Paris on August 28, Toyota Ireland has created a new campaign to support the athletes of Team Ireland.

Created by Javelin, the new new campaign focuses on the effort and dedication each athlete puts in minute by minute, day by day, to make it to these Paralympic Games.

The campaign, which localises Toyota’s global ‘Start Your Impossible’ platform features three Irish Paralympian stars who will compete at the games: Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner and Jordan Lee.

“Toyota Ireland have supported Irish Paralympian athletes since 2017 and in that time we have grown in awe of the sheer application these athletes give to their sport,” says Scott Lawless, account director, Javelin.

“ They’re constantly chasing that extra millisecond, that extra millimetre which sets them apart from their competitors. This is elite global sporting endeavour at its very highest level. We want everyone to know their names and to celebrate and get behind them; competing in these the games is an incredible feat. These athletes also really embody perfectly Toyota’s ‘Built For a Better World’ brand platform; they consistently strive for better.”

Shot at our Athletes training and other locations in Dublin and Kerry, the campaign is running across TV, social, radio, digital and direct mail.

Over 1.2mIrish people tuned in to watch the last Paralympics games, a record set at the time with Ireland winning seven medals.

According to Zoë Bradley, head of marketing and caorporate affairs, Toyota Ireland: “We are truly privileged to work with Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner and Jordan Lee as they prepare to compete for Ireland in the Paris Paralympics Games in September. Toyota’s “Start Your Impossible” campaign was designed to inspire each individual to pursue their dreams and achieve the impossible. At Toyota, we believe in building a better world for everyone. So much hard work and dedication goes into getting to the Paralympics games.

“It is a privilege to support and partner with our athletes and Paralympics Ireland who do incredible work in across the country to create a more inclusive society. From a global perspective, we’re proud to contribute to lowering emissions at the Paris 2024 Games through our fleet of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles, and to further support athletes with our personal battery electric vehicles, allowing mobility for all.

Credits:

Client: Toyota Ireland

Head of Marketing Communications and Corporate Affairs Toyota Ireland: Zoë Bradley

Marketing Communications Manager: Lauren Hennessy

Agency: Javelin

Strategic Planning: Yusuf Karimjee

Client Relationship team: Aisling Harca, Scott Lawless, Keifa Murray

Creative Directors: Cathal O Flaherty & Adrian Cosgrove

Creative Team: Martin Watts & Ben Razey

Media & Digital: Ian Nunoo, Aoife Hofler, Roisin Shaw

PR: Kelly Horn & Alison Balfe (Teneo)

Director Titan Films

Music: John Walsh

Sound: Dean Jones, Scimitar Sound & Noel Storey, Beacon Studios