Legacy Communications Wins Agency of the Year

Legacy Communications picked up the 2024 Agency of the Year award at the PRCA Awards, which celebrates excellence in public relations.

The PRCA recognised Legacy, which was founded by Bernard and James Brogan in 2012, for its strong business performance of 42% growth as well as building out its team and services.

The agency now employs 35 staff and offers full communications and marketing services across five key divisions-consumer and corporate PR, sponsorship, brand and digital.

The agency has continued its rapid growth into 2024 and recent account wins include Cash & Carry Kitchens, Staycity Aparthotel, Insomnia, Irish Tax Rebates, WHOOP and Molson Coors brands, including Madri Excepcional and Franciscan Well.

“Being named Agency of the Year by the PRCA is an incredible honour,” says Kevin Moore, managing director of Legacy.

“This award reflects the dedication and creativity of our team, who have produced outstanding work across for our clients in recent years. We have been on a great journey over the past decade building our culture and widening our services and offering to the industry and we feel our best is yet to come.”