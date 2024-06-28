Deliveroo Celebrates Partners With New OOH Campaign from Posterplan & Initiative

Leading delivery app Deliveroo has launched an Out of Home (OOH) campaign in Dublin celebrating its exclusive restaurant partners in Ireland’s capital, in collaboration with media agency Posterplan and Initiative. The new campaign highlights some of Dublin’s eateries.

Deliveroo’s exclusive restaurant partners that feature in the campaign include Mad Egg, Nandos, Pi Pizza and Umi.

The campaign strategically targets high-traffic OOH sites across Dublin, ensuring maximum visibility. Additionally, targeted formats have been activated in close proximity to these featured restaurants further driving awareness and footfall.

To add further depth, the creative not only spotlights these exclusive partners, but also brings snippets of their success stories to Dublin’s bustling streets. Incorporating real customer reviews added a dash of authenticity and relatability to the campaign.

According to Helen Maher, Regional Director for Ireland at Deliveroo: “We are delighted to unveil our new out of home campaign in Dublin, celebrating some of our incredible exclusive restaurant partners. We are very proud that some of Dublin’s best restaurants are available only on Deliveroo and excited to drive awareness of our partnerships in high impact locations across the city.”

“At Posterplan we’re thrilled to be part of celebrating the incredible talent and hard work of these local restaurants. Working with Initiative and Deliveroo, we’re ensuring these culinary champions get the recognition they truly deserve for their impact on Dublin’s food scene. There’s no better way to honour their achievements than with OOH, which perfectly captures their well-earned fame and recognition.,” says Sean Foran, Client Manager at Posterplan, said

Lizzy Beecham, Communications Design Manager at Initiative adds: “This campaign highlights Deliveroo’s passion for showcasing the best neighbourhood food finds, and through strategic OOH placements, we ensured locals discovered these delicious dishes right in their neighbourhoods.”