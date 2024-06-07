Out \ Look: Liveposter delivers Precision Dynamic for Guinness Storehouse

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Diageo has activated a proximity based digital OOH campaign to promote the Guinness Storehouse across Dublin as the summer season kicks in.

Brought to life by PHD and Source out of home, the campaign’s dynamic elements are live across Digital 6s within a 30-minute walking radius of the venue. The creative prompts potential visitors with details as to how long of a stroll they are from the Storehouse. Meanwhile, in a humorous nod to Ireland’s unpredictable weather, the phrase “precipitation is high, our views are higher” appears whenever rain threatens to dampen summer spirits.

This campaign follows on from last year’s which picked up Gold in Best Use of Cross-Platform Out of Home at the Media Awards.

The broader campaign features non-dynamic copy of the same ilk, prompting visitors to book in advance. The campaign is live on formats including Transvisions, Digipanels, and digital station galleries.

Crafting contextually relevant, location-specific designs is at the heart of PML Group’s DOOH gift delivered via Liveposter’s PRecision platform.

Dynamically-enabled Digishelters and Digipanels target key urban corridors and premium footfall city centre locations in Dublin, encompassing key locations including Aungier Street, Grafton Street and O’Connell Street.

TUD students showcase work at AdGrad 2024

The AdGrad class of 2024 from TUD Aungier Street worked with PML Group and JCDecaux in promoting this year’s industry pitches using a Digipanel located at the colleges Aungier Street Campus, which was designed by the students themselves.

The event featured15 students forming two teams – The 98 and Pedro III – as they presented their creative ideas and strategies in a response to a brief provided by insurer Allianz and its Dublin-based agency, F&B Dublin.

The students have developed their skill set through industry-led practice and work placement through TUD’s MSc in Advertising program. The course was reformed last year to reflect the changing landscape in adland, with a sharper focus on creative practice and original thinking. Previous graduates have made contributions across areas such as innovation, economic development, culture, and education, both nationally and internationally.

PML Group has had a long association supporting the master’s program which began back in 1990.

WeRoad makes a bold statement

In Manchester, travel agency WeRoad has launched its first ‘maxi billboard’ with some head-turning messaging intent on instigating behavioural change.

Planned by DUDE London, the massive 492 square metre billboard features the provocative message “This ad might spend more time outdoors than you this year” – immediately capturing attention and prompting passersby to reflect on their own habits.

Text around the building’s corner is revealed as walkers continue, displaying in smaller font “Studies say that we spend an average of 10 days outdoors a year. This ad will spend 14. Beat this billboard.”

Large formats with memorable visuals in high-traffic areas, such as busy streets, highways, and urban centres create a strong visual impact with bold, creative designs that capture attention quickly.