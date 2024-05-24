Connelly Partners Rolls Out Campaign to Encourage People to Take Expressway to Dublin Airport

With Dublin Airport getting ready for the busy summer months, Connelly Partners has rolled out a new campaign for Bus Éireann’s Expressway service that encourages people to take the easier way to get to Dublin Airport, rather than park in a distant car park.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a humorous film that dramatises the problems of one unfortunate couple who decide to take the car rather than taking the Expressway coach to Dublin Airport. The film was directed by comedy director Chris Cottam and features the “wonderfully demented” Fiona Ryan as the distressed car driver.

“Here at Connelly Partners we are always searching for those real human truths, truths that people recognise in themselves and that provide a real human connection,” says Vaunnie McDermott, managing director, Connelly Partners. “ From finding parking to hiking all the way from the car park, taking a car to Dublin Airport can be a nightmare. But it’s rich territory for physical comedy, and our campaign shows the pitfalls and pressure points with tongue planted firmly in cheek realising that a far better way was there all along… Expressway”.

Marketing Manager Eimer Callan added, ”There are 6,000 fewer parking spaces available since 2019 and an estimated 10 million passengers expected in Dublin Airport this summer. We want to influence a positive modal shift, a change in consumer behaviour and the perception of travelling by coach. We know our customers want convenience and value for money whilst travelling in a sustainable way. And we feel that Connelly Partners have brought this proposition to life in a very funny and memorable fashion”.

