Pluto Appoints Alex Totaro as Head of Digital

An established digital marketer, Totaro has amassed considerable international experience, having worked for a number of leading brands including Samsung, Expedia, Nickelodeon, P&G and Discovery.

In his new role Totaro will be responsible for scaling Pluto’s digital and social offering across the board including clients of Pluto the Agency and Pluto Live.

A native of Argentina with a bachelor’s degree in audiovisual communications, he began his career as an interactive project manager for P&G at Accenture in Argentina before joining the digital team at Nickelodeon covering Latin America.

Over the next few years Totaro worked for TMW Unlimited in Lodnon, Expedia, where he worked as global social media manager and Discovery as its first social media strategist for the EMEA region. More recently he was social media lead for Samsung UK where he implemented the company’s first-ever social media strategy.