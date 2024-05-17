Radio Continues Strong Performance According to Latest JNLR Research

The latest JNLR/Ipsos B&A report, covering the period April 2023 to March 2024 shows that radio continues to enjoy strong listenership figures with 91% of Irish adults and 87% of 15–34 year olds listening to radio every week.

The daily listenership figures, according to the Ipsos B&A research, show that almost 3.4m people listen to radio on a daily basis, up by 110,000 listeners on the comparable period in 2023.

Listenership for 15–34-year-olds also increased with 70% of this age group listening every weekday, an uplift of 32,000 listeners. Gen Z’s (15 to 29 year olds) also love their radio with 66% of them listening to radio every weekday.

Listening levels to local and regional radio continues to be very strong with almost 2.2m adults listen to their local or regional station every single weekday.

The ability to access content easily and the quality and popularity of Irish radio means that this latest JNLR shows that the average adult is listening to radio content for over 4 hours each day. Taken in combination with the latest Irish Audio Report, also carried out by Ipsos B&A, which looks at total audio listening, it means that live radio dominates with a 74% share of total listening. Music streaming has a 12% share of listening while YouTube Music and Podcasts have a 7% and 3% share respectively.

The research also shows that 6% of all radio listening is now through a smart speaker while listening via a mobile device is at 3%. For the younger 15 to 34 age cohort. there has been an increase in listening through connected devices with 8% of their listening through a smart speaker and 9% through a mobile device.

“It is clear that radio listening is booming in Ireland and today’s figures are a great reminder that Irish radio is a central part of people’s lives, with brilliant content being consumed by millions of listeners every single day. All parts of the Irish population, from young to old are listening to radio in huge numbers because it is a key part of Irish daily life,” says Ciaran Cunningham, CEO, Radiocentre Ireland.