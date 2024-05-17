Out \ Look: PepsiCo Ignites the Senses with Extra Flamin’ Hot Snacks Campaign

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

PepsiCo is turning up the heat with the launch of their new Extra Flamin’ Hot snacks range, ‘setting fire’ the Out of Home landscape with their visually striking campaign this cycle.

Available in Doritos, Walkers Max, and Wotsits Crunchy variants, the new Extra Flamin’ Hot range responds to the growing demand for spicier snacks, particularly among Gen Z consumers where the flavour has gained significant traction on platforms like TikTok. Mike Chapman, Head of Wholesale at PepsiCo, remarks, “The three-strong range adds a deliciously intense twist to the nation’s much-loved favourites: Doritos, Walkers Max, and Wotsits Crunchy.”

Planned by OMD and Source out of home, with creative from eg+ worldwide, the campaign brings the fiery new flavour to the forefront across a blend of classic and digital formats in mall and transit environments including Bus Shelters, Commuter Points, classic and digital station galleries, DXScreens, and mall digital formats inclduing iVisions, dPods, and Adshel Live Retail.

The latter has been used in select locations near the point of purchase as a takeover feature complete with vinyl wrapping with copy on loop. Additionally, Dublin’s Connolly Station has had its tunnel taken over in the same vein, prompting snack-inclined commuters to consider the new product as they exit the station or continue on to their final destination.

By leveraging a mix of traditional and modern formats, the campaign not only promotes the new product range but also reinforces PepsiCo’s reputation for creativity and consumer engagement when it comes to their Out of Home media. This is accented by the use of faux OOH in the form of a giant hot air balloon that appeared to float above Dublin’s River Liffey as the range ‘landed’ in Dublin.

“We are very excitied about our range of Extra Flaming Hot snacks,” says Liz Finlay, Head Snacks Marketing at PepsiCo, “We know consumers are looking for elevated snacking experiences and intense flavours, so we’re turning up the heat with this launch. That includes introducing cool new ways to make sure this launch is unmissable, including our train station takeovers and stunt hot air balloons. With new Extra Flamin’ Hot Doritos, Walkers MAX and Wotsits Crunchy consumers can really feel the flavour.”

Previous campaigns for Doritos in particular have involved the use of special projections, while QR codes have been used in-copy when it came to their ‘crunch cancellation’ service launch for gamers. The brand’s Pepsi MAX refresh made waves earlier this year with sound tunnels, lenticular bus shelters, and a Convention Centre projection special.

Guinness Opens its Gates for Disclosure

Guinness is kicking off a festival of summer events in May, by inviting music lovers through its famous James’s Street gate for its first ever open-air concert headlined by Disclosure.

Lovely Day to Open the Gates takes place in the heart of Dublin 8, St. James’s Gate on Saturday 18 May where there’ll be live music performances by Irish and international artists and a festival of food created by local chefs.

The centrepiece of the OOH activation is a special build 96 Sheet in Harold’s Cross featuring the iconic wooden gates opening to reveal the concert promotion.

Planned by PHD and Source Out of Home the citywide campaign also features Classic and Digital 48 Sheets, Golden Squares, Adshel Live Roadside and Digipanels. The posters show Arthur Guinness’ iconic portrait married with white creative motif synonymous with special musical guests Disclosure.

Fresh from Coachella, the band will be headlining, with the event hosting the first and only time they will perform live to an Irish audience this year.

Guinness Marketing Manager Jeanette Levis said of the campaign “This is a huge moment for us. For the first time ever, the brewery will be transformed for one day only for an open air music spectacular. Over the last two summers our Lovely Days campaign has really captured the public’s imagination. Lovely Day to Open the Gate sets the scale and ambition we have for this summer. What better place to kick start summer than at St. James’s Gate, the home of Guinness here in culture rich Dublin 8.”

Over half plan on going to an outdoor concert or festival this Summer

While the Irish summer continues assert its indecisive position on what the weather forecast should be, the events landscape over the coming months has firmly rooted the public in the summer mindset.

Our latest iQ research, conducted with Ipsos B&A, shows there is a growing appetite for venturing out of home for summer entertainment. 51% of Dubliners will attend an outdoor concert or festival planned for this year, with each week offering a plethora of choice when it comes to summer activity.

The figure increases among younger audience groups as schools and colleges are out. 61% of 16-24 year olds will attend an outdoor concert or festival, peaking at 77% of females in the same age bracket, while 97% of full-time students note the same. Intentions are high in particular for Marlay Park’s Longitude festival over the last weekend in June (Cycle 13), with 45% of 16-24s looking to see Coachella headliner Doja Cat in her Irish debut.

In the 25-34 age group, 56% plan to attend an outdoor concert or festival. The cohort shows a strong interest in Malahide Castle with 37% intending to visit, rising to 53% of females heading to see the likes of Nicki Minaj and Arcade Fire on July 6th/7th (Cycle 14). Longitude festival also appeals to this group, particularly with a 48% intent among males.

Among 35-44-year-olds, 46% plan on getting out to a gig. Malahide Castle emerges as the top venue here, with 26% showing noting their intent. 44% of males in this age group are particularly interested in St Anne’s Park to see the likes of Tom Jones and Nile Rodgers & Chic (Cycle 12), while 33% of females in this age group intend to attend the likes of Take That (July 21st) and Shania Twain (July 28th) at Malahide Castle. Additionally, 24% are drawn to Electric Picnic with its eclectic mix of headliners including Noah Kahan, Calvin Harris and Kyle Minogue.

In the 45-54 age group, 42% plan on attending music events this summer. This demographic has a strong preference for Malahide Castle, with all respondents in this age bracket intending to attend a gig at the venue. 30% plan to attend at Fairview Park to see the likes of Fatboy Slim (June 14th) and The Saw Doctors (June 29th). Electric Picnic is to attract 19%, while 35% of males in this age group are also interested in Longitude festival.

When it comes to event-based marketing, Out of Home can adapt to meet a brand’s needs. 45% of concert goers noted ads on posters and digital screens make their journey more interesting.

There is a vibrancy in what is going on in the great outdoors over the next few months. From sporting and retail to cultural events, OOH is the perfect medium to reach these large audiences on the move at the right place and at the right time as they live, work and play, highlight significant opportunities to capture attention.

Upcoming Concerts & Festivals