Granite Continues Recent Expansion With Acquisition of WONDR

The full-service digital agency group Granite has acquired the digital design agency WONDR for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2014 by Dermot O’Shea, WONDR is an award-winning digital design agency with over 30 clients in Ireland, the UK and the Middle East. Clients include the likes of ESB, An Post, DCCI, 11Onze, Agthia, Perrett Laver and the Independent Pharmacy.

Following the acquisition of WONDR, revenues at Granite are expected to grow to around €16m this year. Previous acquisitions over the last few years include Armour, Continuum, Willows Consulting, Connector, MediaOne and New York-based LCM Granite. With the addition of WONDR, Granite will grow its team to 140 digital specialists.

Dermot O’Shea will join Granite as a new business partner to drive innovation in design, and enhance business growth. According to Granite, his experience working with clients such as Fáilte Ireland, Google, KBC, Vodafone, National Lottery, and the GAA, will be of considerable benefit to the enlarged business as it continues to expand its digital design services in Irish and international markets.

“Merging WONDR into Granite’s expanding business marks a transformative milestone, laying a solid foundation for future innovations and growth in the digital landscape,” says Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite.

“WONDR’s impressive track record, helping clients generate over €500 million in additional client revenue, underscores our shared commitment to growth and innovation. This partnership elevates our offering, bringing cutting-edge and trendsetting design solutions to our clients. Together, we’re set to accelerate customer growth both in Ireland and internationally.”

“Joining forces with Granite marks a significant leap in our growth journey. It allows us to redefine digital transformation, by seamlessly blending our creative strengths and technological expertise. With the added skills andexperiences from the Granite team, we look forward to combining our abilities to provide exceptional value to our clients worldwide,” adds Dermot O’Shea, founder and MD of WONDR.