Droga5 Rolls Out New Mortgages Campaign Targeting First Time Buyers

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has launched a new campaign promoting the bank’s mortgages to first-time buyers.
Called “The Questions You Really Care About”, the 360° campaign goes on the full mortgage journey with first time buyers, with each touchpoint focusing on a different stage of their mortgage journey. The campaign is part of AIB’s new brand platform that aims to get customers “closer to the life they’re after.“
The campaign was created following in-depth research by AIB, which found that during the process of buying a home, first time buyers need a mortgage experience that gives them the headspace to focus on the questions and considerations that really matter to them.
The campaign is running across TV, OOH online and social media, with with each channel bringing different parts of the buying journey to life.
“We see a lot of mortgage work out there focusing on how banks make the process easier. This campaign lets us focus on why,” says Alex Ingarfield, creative director, Droga5.
“The gang on this really understood the audience and the long, difficult, messy road to buying a home. Across the journey, the work is insightful and undeniably human, emotionally connecting the audience with AIB and the life they’re after.”
