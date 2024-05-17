Chris Doyle Appointed as CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland

Chris Doyle has officially been appointed as CEO of Bauer Media Ireland. Doyle had been acting as interim CEO following the departure of Simon Myciunka to become CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK in May 2023.

Highly respected in the media world, Doyle joined Bauer Media in 2021 after it acquired Denis O’Brien’s Communicorp where he was chief operating officer.

During his time as interim CEO, Doyle oversaw the acquisitions of iRadio, Media Central and Beat 102-103 while successfully guiding the business to record JNLR listenership figures.

“In our time spent working together, I’ve been able to witness Chris’s engaging leadership style, and his ability to inspire teams to produce their best possible work,” says Vivian Mohr, President, Bauer Media Audio.

“He brings with him a deep understanding of the business and its broader stakeholders, and is greatly respected for the achievements delivered by Bauer Media Audio Ireland under his stewardship.”

“It is an honour to work with such a creative and innovative team on the best media brands in the country and I am delighted to lead Bauer Media Audio in Ireland,” Doyle adds.

“I look forward to the next stage of Bauer’s growth and further developing our incredible connection with audiences and commercial partners at such an exciting time for audio.”

Doyle’s appointment to the top job with Bauer Media Audio Ireland follows hot on the heels of the company’s appointment of Eamon Fitzpatrick last month as its new commercial director.