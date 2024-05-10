EssenceMediacom Wins Grand Prix at The TAMIs

1 of 3

EssenceMediacom picked up the coveted Grand Prix at the annual TAM Ireland TV planning awards. The GroupM agency won the Grand Prix for its work with Boots on the “Boots Gets ready with TV & TikTok Live” which also won the top award in the Best Use of Innovation category.

According to the judges’ citation: “ EssenceMediacom found the perfect way to marry the scale, reach and effectiveness of TV with the cultural immediacy of a growing social media trend, busting the norms of how TV ad breaks work with incredible results. The TAMI Judges agreed that this was a really innovative way of harnessing an online trend and bringing it to a wider audience.”

Elsewhere, PHD won the Best Ongoing Use of TV for its “Never Settle” campaign for Diageo. According to the judges “ PHD devised an evolved and bespoke approach to AV planning and buying for Diageo that has driven the effectiveness of TV for Diageo and has had wider benefits to their overall marketing effectiveness.The TAMI judges complemented PHD on how they told the story well of how they evolved their planning and buying strategy over time to improve reach and quality for Diageo.”

In the Best TV Strategy category, Zenith won the top award for its work with Irish Life. “The TAMI judges noted the incredible results delivered by Zenith for Irish Life through a tight focused buying strategy that was tightly controlled in its delivery. Thoughtful placement and clear knowledge of TV and audience brought success,” read the judges’ citation.

In addition, OMD was highly commended in this category for its “Love is in the Air” campaign for Aer Lingus. “The TAMI judges loved how AV was crucial to both of the Aer Lingus strategies and by planning for attention, OMD used AV in very distinct ways to ensure both brand and tactical strategies complemented each other and delivered excellent results for their client.

In the Best Tactical Use of TV category, it was PHD which scooped the top award, this time for its work around the Eurovision Song Contest for Baileys and RTÉ.

“This innovative use of sponsorship and content led to successful delivery across media, marketing, and business objectives,”noted the judges who cited it as a “great tactical campaign that brought about strong business and marketing results. It was a great example of using AV in all its forms.”

Meanwhile OMD won the Best Use of TV Sponsorship for SSE Airtricity and DIY SOS- Building a Greener Future” which was, the judges noted, a” truly integrated partnership that allowed SSE to crack a difficult communications challenge and do some good along the way. This was a fully integrated sponsorship and the whole company bought in.The TAMI Judges thought this was a very strong entry with the product very integrated into the show format. This was clearly a well executed sponsorship that went above and beyond the norm.”

This year’s AV Team of the Year went to OMG. “OMG are deserving winners of the AV Team of the year award. Their submission showed an AV team that is passionate about the medium. The team operate with a truly clear focus and strategy, with AV at its centre. They have a super understanding of the strengths of AV and use that knowledge to maximise effectiveness for their clients,” the judges noted.

The inaugural AV Planner of the Year Award went to Carol Holmes from dentsu. According to the judges, “Carol’s knowledge and passion for her job shines through and she brings experience, skill and insight to the AV Planning role. She has been key to many effective buying strategies and campaign successes and continues to innovate in her role. She is also a valued mentor to young talent in her agency and across the industry. Carol’s knowledge spans many iterations of TV planning and the resounding testimonials from clients and colleagues on her submission back her ability to keep motivated to learn in this space and pass that knowledge and understanding on to her clients. An outstanding recipient of our first AV Planner of the Year award!”

