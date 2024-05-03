Havas Dublin Wins Three Way Pitch for Flahavan’s

Havas Dublin has picked up the creative account for the Waterford-based food company Flahavan’s following a competitive pitch.

It is understood that other agencies on the shortlist included Boys+Girls and The Public House.

“Getting to work with such a well-loved Irish brand, with such an amazing heritage, is a very special win for us. Flahavan’s is a brand that really matters to people, and we look forward to playing a part in helping it matter even more,” says Chris Upton, CEO of Havas.

“Brand investment has and will continue to be a key growth driver for us and we are delighted Havas have come on board as our lead creative agency to be part of the very next growth phase for Flahavan’s,” adds Judith McQuillan, marketing director of Flahavan’s.