TV Advertising Spend Rose by 9% in Q1 2024

Television advertising revenues in the first quarter of 2024 rose by 9% year-on-year according to figures from TAM Ireland.

The figures show that Irish and international advertisers splashed out of €66.70m between January and March this year, marking a strong return to growth. This figure includes spot and non-spot advertising as well as broadcast video-on-demand (BVOD).

The increase in advertising revenues in Q1 is on the back of strong viewing data, according to TAM Ireland, with total time spent viewing commercial channels up 6% year-on-year to 110 mins per day.

According to TAM Ireland’s Total Video Panel, adults (15+) are spending 168 mins per day with all broadcasters’ content across all devices (up from 157 in 2023) and this compares very favourably to SVOD services such as Netflix and Disney+ where they spend a total of 24 mins a day. It also compares favourably to video sharing platforms like YouTube, Facebook and TikTok where they spend a total of 47 mins per day.

“It is great to see this level of growth and confidence in TV advertising. TV’s effectiveness has been proven time and time again, which is why clients are investing heavily,” says Jill McGrath, CEO, TAM Ireland. “The effectiveness is driven by the scale and time spent delivered by TV, along with the very high levels of active attention TV commands, as seen in our recent, award winning, research with Red C and Karen Nelson-Field’s Amplified Intelligence.”