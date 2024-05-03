Bank of Ireland Rolls Out New Campaign to Promote EcoSaver Mortgages

Bank of Ireland has rolled out a new campaign to promote its innovative EcoSaver mortgage offering.

Created by The Bank Collective by WPP, which is made up of Folk VML and Grey Consulting, the campaign is running across TV, OOH, social and digital media channels. Media is being handled by OMD.

Featuring Baz Ashmawy, the campaign invites consumers to celebrate their home’s Building Energy Rating (BER) and get access to discounted mortgage rates in the process.

According to Laura Lynch, chief marketing officer, Bank of Ireland: “Uniquely in the Irish market, the Bank of Ireland Ecosaver Mortgage gives homeowners a range of tiered discounts for all properties with a BER, from A to G. It’s inclusive and an incredibly positive step for Irish homeowners and First Time Buyers looking to get on the property ladder. This multichannel campaign brings our latest customer proposition to life in a playful way that we’re sure audiences will enjoy.”

“When it comes to having a mortgage, people feel there is little within their control until their term is up. But with this disruptive new product, Bank of Ireland are now giving agency to everyone in Ireland to improve not only the comfort of their home, but also their interest rate,” says Enda Kelly, managing director, The Bank Collective by WPP.

“We felt that such a novel product deserves an equally novel campaign to dramatise the fact that your BER cert now has a real, tangible value. For many of our audience, people celebrating at over-elaborate gender reveal parties are an ever-increasing feature on their social feeds. So, we have leaned into this trend to show that now your BER can also be worth revealing”.

Credits

