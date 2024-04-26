Talon & OMD Pull Off OOH Stunt in Dundrum for Specsavers

OOH media agency Talon and OMD teamed up for an eye-catching stunt that involved a van seemingly submerged in the Mill Pond at Dundrum Town Centre.

This innovative execution, however, was for Specsavers and served to amplify Specsavers’ humorous brand platform, “Should’ve gone to Specsavers.

Talon and OMD worked alongside Sipit and Eclipse Media on the execution.

According to Ross Cunningham, client director, Talon: “This execution is a perfect example of how we can use a simple canvas to create something captivating, that transcends the boundaries of OOH. It underscores how creativity in OOH ignites conversations and drives online engagement.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest Specsavers campaign in collaboration with Talon, leveraging the power of Out of Home advertising to captivate audiences at key moments. This media first is the latest in a long line of iconic “Should’ve Gone to Specsavers” moments,” adds Fiona Keating, senior account manager, OMD.