TU Dublin Final Year Students Get Opportunity to Present to Aware

TU Dublin Advertising & Marketing Students Make Final Presentation to Aware.

For the fifth year in a row, the final year advertising and marketing communication students at TU Dublin presented to an audience of clients, agency leaders and lecturers as part of an annual initiative spearheaded by Javelin.

The presentation took place in The Warehouse in Smithfield, home to advertising agency, Javelin.

The students were briefed last November by the team at AWARE to come back with a full advertising campaign with a creative strategy, assets, a video as well as a full media and digital strategy.

Dr Rosie Hand, Director of Advertising and Communications at TU Dublin said “Thanks to everyone at Javelin and of course, the team at Aware for providing students with this great opportunity to explore their potential and empower them to take their place in the profession. It gives them confidence, builds their CV and allows them the space to solve real life problems, which is at the heart of what we do at TU Dublin.”

Patricia Metcalfe, head of the course adds: “We’ve been collaborating with Javelin for five years now and the real life experience and mentorship that it gives to students is invaluable. This year’s brief for Aware’s Big Splash fundraiser was very close to their hearts and they loved the challenge of creating campaigns that could make a real difference to people’s lives.”

According to Jamie Good, head of communications with Aware: “the students worked on a campaign for one of our annual fundraising events so it was hugely helpful to get a fresh perspective, especially around how to target a younger audience. They offered lots of interesting insights and actionable ideas which we will definitely incorporate into our thinking as we enter the planning phase for the 2024 event.”

Cathal O’Flaherty, creative director at Javelin adds: “It was a delight to attend the final-year student presentations in Javelin. I was impressed by the enthusiasm, diligence, and intelligence of these outstanding young individuals.”

“Our industry relies on new talent, and I have no doubt that each of these students will continue to make a positive contribution in their respective fields” he adds.