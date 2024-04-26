Dublin Samaritans Mends the Cracks with New Campaign from TBWA

The Dublin Samaritans, together with TBWA\ DUBLIN, has launched a powerful campaign to show how talking and being listened to helps the process of mending by drawing a comparison to the Japanese artistic practice of Kintsugi.

Involving a mural by artist Joe Caslin, Kintsugi, a centuries-old artistic practice meaning ‘golden joinery and involves repairing ceramics that have fallen into disrepair with lacquer and gold.

This idea influenced and informed the campaign’s execution as well. Artist Joe Caslin created a portrait of Daragh Fleming onto a wall on Montague Lane in Dublin that was specifically chosen for its pre-existing cracks. For the timespan of a week the public, as they travelled through the busy walkway, saw it as just a cracked mural. It was only after that week that the cracks were filled with gold, transforming the portrait into something more than a sum of its parts, and enforcing the message that cracks can be more than repaired through talking, and being listened to, by the Dublin Samaritans.

In addition to the mural, the campaign rolls out on social, DOOH and radio.

Bolt, TBWA\DUBLIN’s in-house production company, tells this story through a 60” hero video, in which it is clear the Dublin Samaritans have touched the lives of many. The poem accompanying the video is written and ready by Daragh Fleming, who is the subject of the portrait, and has in the past used the services provided by the Dublin Samaritans. Electronic musician and DJ-duo Bicep also provided their track, free of charge.

“Dublin Samaritans gives so many people a listening ear, some time to be free of judgement, and to be themselves – cracks and all. These rifts and fractures contribute to our being,” says Leona Smyth, art director.

“We all have been broken along the way – some of us experience it for longer, some of us experience it deeper, and some of us are broken right now. We must be mindful that being broken is a natural part of our human experience – and speaking about it helps. It is crucial that we eliminate the shame associated with our struggles and empower people to express themselves openly,” adds Yvonne Caplice, business director, TBWA\Dublin.

“From day one that I’ve been involved with this project it’s really been one of passion for me. It’s much needed, bringing attention and awareness to something that still has the residue of shame and stigma about it,” says Joe Caslin, the artist behind the work. “Art has always been a powerful tool to break open subjects and get people to see things in a new light – and that’s exactly what we’ve done here.”

According to Olwyn Greene, director of awareness for Dublin Samaritans: “From the first day that TBWA presented this concept as the new Awareness campaign for Dublin Samaritans, I loved it . The symbolism is so powerful. We are embracing our imperfections. We are becoming more valuable because of facing and overcoming our difficulties.”

At a time of severe cost of living crisis, and global conflict, there are a multitude of factors that can impact

