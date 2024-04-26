IAPI Publishes 2023 Effie Award Winning Case Studies

With the countdown to Effie Awards Ireland 2024 well underway, IAPI has published a collection of case studies from last year’s awards.

“IAPI and our sponsors An Post Commerce, ESB, and RTÉ Media Sales are thrilled to publish this, our second collection of Effie Awards Ireland winning case studies,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

“IAPI would like to thank all the entrants for their participation, and for allowing IAPI to publish this comprehensive body of work, demonstrating the very best of creative effectiveness within the Irish market.”

“This booklet serves as an educational resource for all those that wish to follow best practice in marketing effectiveness,” adds Tom Kinsella, managing director, Homes at AIB and Effie Awards Ireland, jury chair.

“The focus on marketing effectiveness must be consistent and omnipresent in marketing departments and agencies in order to build brands and contribute to the growth of the Irish economy,” he adds.

To view the 2023 Effie Awards Ireland case studies publication click HERE