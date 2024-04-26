Huskies Completes Transition to Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin

A year on from its acquisition by the Stagwell-owned Forsman & Bodenfors, F&B Huskies, formerly In the Company of Huskies, has completed its integration into the agency group and has now rebranded as Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin.

Forsman & Bodenfors is a global collective of 450 people working in eight different markets and the agency says it will “bring an unmatched combination of strategic capability and creativity to the Irish market, through an expanded suite of services, access to a broader talent pool, and the ability to leverage global insights and resources.”

Jonathan Forrest, CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin, is enthusiastic about the integration.

“This is a transformative moment for our agency,” says Jonathan Forrest, CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin. “As Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin, we are now uniquely positioned to leverage the collective’s global creative offering. We’ve been practicing ‘radical collaboration’ with our colleagues for close on a year now, bringing a new level of innovation, strategic depth and creativity to our work for our clients here in Ireland, and across global markets.”

Toby Southgate, global CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors, adds: “The integration of the Dublin team marks a significant milestone in our mission to put creative minds, from around the world, together to solve business problems for ambitious clients. Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin brings a dynamic blend of creativity, strategic insight and digital expertise to our collective, strengthening our ability to deliver outstanding work for our clients, here in Ireland and around the world.”

Clients of Forsman & Bodenfors include Volvo, SK-II, Google, Goldman Sachs, Polestar, Diageo, P&G, Crocs, LG, General Mills and H&M.