Chris Cashen Appointed as Vice President of IAPI

Chris Cashen has been elected as the new vice president of IAPI.

Cashen is currently the managing partner with Mindshare Ireland and was unanimously elected as vice president role following a board vote earlier this month.

Cashen began his career at AFA O’Meara and has over 15 years of experience in creative, full-service, and media agencies. He currently heads up the strategic practice at GroupM and sits on the Adnet Zero council, fronting media’s response to reducing emissions in the media planning and buying process. He has been on the board of IAPI since 2022.

“I am thrilled that the board has voted me into the position of Vice President of IAPI. I take their trust very seriously. I look forward to continuing the fantastic work IAPI does on behalf of all members and contributing as much as I can,” says Cashen.

“As President of IAPI, I am thrilled to have Chris as our new vice president,” adds Abi Moran, president of IAPI and CEO of Folk VML.

“Chris’s dedication to advancing our industry’s approach to sustainability, growth, and inclusivity, as well as his commitment to enhancing our membership through world-class events and influential marketing initiatives, make him an exemplary choice for the position. I am really looking forward to working more closely with him,” she adds.