The Public House Highlights Gaza’s Plight in Campaign for GOAL

The Public House has created a new campaign for the humanitarian response agency GOAL to highlight the crisis in Gaza and raise much needed funds for the communities that are facing famine, widespread disease, dehydration and escalating violence.

The agency worked with GOAL on a pro bono basis together with Will Farrell at Blast Audio, and actress, Ali White.

According to the agency, the campaign needed to really emotionally resonate with the Irish public, and radio was chosen as the ideal format for this message. The emotive radio ad is predicated on the knowledge that unborn babies can begin to hear sounds outside the womb at 18 weeks. With 180 children being born in Gaza every day, the spot takes listeners inside of an expecting mother’s womb hearing a terrifying preview of the situation they will be born into.

According to Paddy O’Mahoney, associate creative director, The Public House, “It’s hard to fathom the stress and terror all of the people in Gaza have felt since November, and the fact thousands of pregnant women are living through it everyday was particularly upsetting. If that’s how we were feeling in the agency, we thought the Irish public would feel the same way.”

GOAL’s director of fundraising, marketing & communications, Eamon Sharkey adds: ”Collectively we have borne witness to the shocking human suffering in Gaza over the past six months, and it seems like there are no new words to describe how bad the humanitarian situation is. As famine and starvation grow more imminent by the day, GOAL partnered with The Public House to find a way to maintain the focus that is needed on bringing an immediate end to the violence and urgently needed aid access to the people of Gaza. The result is an emotional, gripping creative approach that gives a new perspective on what it is like to be trapped inside a warzone with no escape. The Irish people know the value of peace and safety, and have responded with their well-known generosity to support the campaign, thereby enabling increased aid and assistance to those in need in Gaza.”

Credits

Agency: The Public House

Managing Director: Catrióna Campbell

Executive Creative Director: Colin Hart

Head of Account Management: Natalie Hopkins

Strategy Director: Sarah Walsh

Associate Creative Director: Paddy O’Mahoney

Copywriter: Paddy O’Mahoney

Art Director: Danny Cullen

Account Director: Mariana Nevado

Account Executive: Xinlan Li

Motion Graphics Designer: Kevin Hughes

Client: GOAL

Director of Fundraising, Marketing & Communications: Eamon Sharkey

Individual Giving Manager: David Wilkins

Audio Production: Will Farrell, Blast Audio

Voiceover: Ali White

The Lisa Richards Agency: Karen Hodge