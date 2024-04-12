TBWA Rolls Out New Content Series for Glenveagh Homes

TBWA\Dublin has rolled out a new five-part content series called “New Build versus Doer-Upper”’ for client Glenveagh Homes.

The series, hosted by Dermot Bannon, follows a first-time buyer family as they navigate the home-buying journey and decide whether a new build home or a second-hand doer-upper is right for them.

Filmed by Bolt, TBWA’s production arm, the series includes a visit to a potential doer-upper home with expert tips on what to look out for, an overnight stay in a brand-new A-rated home, the community experience, plus tips on financial options available to first-time buyers.

According to Cameron McDonnell, head of marketing with Glenveagh: In the 2023 “Love Where You Live” content series, we focused on showcasing the experience and knowledge that recent buyers gained whilst looking for their first home. This year, based on both TBWA\Dublin’s and our own research and data, we know that first-time buyers are weighing up their home buying options. In this series we set out to give a lovely first-time buyer family a true reflection on the positives and watch outs when choosing a new build or a doer-upper.”

Co-directed by Leah Byrne and Matthieu Chardon, produced by Megan Brady, edited by Rupert Morris and shot on location and in Bolt Studio, each of the episodes, each dedicated to a specific portion of the home-buying journey: The First-Time Buyers. The Doer-Upper. The New Build. The Financial Advice. The Big Decision.

“From the outset, Glenveagh challenged us to come up with something that would grab the attention of first-time buyers – how do we stand out amidst the overwhelming array of information on various schemes, initiatives, specifications, and everything else that’s buried on sites, blogs and articles? In the kick-off meeting – the Glenveagh team made a throwaway remark – “our main competitors are not other home builders – it’s second-hand homes”. From that nugget, and our research, we spotted a gap in genuine content that first-time buyers were seeking on the positives and watch outs when choosing between a new build or a doer-upper”, says Andrew Murray, director of growth & innovation, TBWA\Dublin.

“It was a thrilling venture for the Bolt team to delve into this content series, and craft ‘TV programme’ style with excellent production values, demonstrating our wide spectrum of expertise” adds Matthieu Chardon, Bolt head & creative lead.

“We’re delighted with the finished series – adding another campaign layer to our successful always-on brand and performance social strategy for Glenveagh. From inception to the finished 5-episodes – it was a great collaborative process between Glenveagh, Dermot Bannon, our excellent first-time buyers Cathal and Leana, experts, Bolt by TBWA and the whole team here at TBWA\Dublin. Our in-house social performance media team is excited to launch this 4-week promotional push of the content series across Meta, TikTok and Google Ads Network. If you’re in our target… we’re certain you’ll see the content somewhere!” Andrew Murray, Director of Growth & Innovation

Credits:

Client

Head of Marketing: Cameron McDonnell

Senior Marketing Manager: Martin Clancy

Content Manager: Alice Sguerri

Digital Marketing Manager: Sarthak Sharma

Agency: TBWA\Dublin

CEO: Deirdre Waldron

Director of Growth & Innovation: Andrew Murray

Head of Copy: Alan Byrne

Senior Account Director: Niamh McDermott

Account Director: Katie Corscadden

Head of Strategy: Aleesha Tully

Head of Digital, Social & Content: Luke Wilson

Social Strategist: Clare Maunder

Performance Manager: Andrea Elebert

Paid Executive: Jack Ryan

Bolt by TBWA & Crew

Director: Matthieu Chardon & Leah Byrne

Business Director: Yvonne Caplice

Producer: Megan Brady

ITWs Director: Andrew Murray

Editor: Rupert Morris

DOP: Simon Crowe, Matthieu Chardon, Leah Byrne.

AC: Sam Mulcahy

Sound Op: Graham Newcombe

Production Assistant: Anita Hopkins

Set Designer: Sarah Cruise

Stylist: Sinead Lawlor

MUA: Kellie Fitzgibbon

DIT: Ed Fay

Gaffer: Mark Sosiak

Runner: Gearon

Runner: Ida Veltges

Casting Researcher: Maoliosa McLaughlin

Motion: Mark Murray

Design: Adam McKiernan, Sarah Madden

Featured in Content Series

Cathal Corrigan & Leana Stipanicic: First-time buyers

Dermot Bannon: Architect

Ronan Lyons: Economist

Lisa O’Brien: Quantitative Surveyor