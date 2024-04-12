AIG Insurance Backs New Golfing Podcast from DMG Media

DMG Media Ireland has launched a new golfing podcast series. Called Major Moments with Shane O’Donoghue, the new series is sponsored by AIG Insurance.

Drawing on his extensive contacts, covering golf for TV networks around the world, golf broadcaster Shane O’Donoghue is well-known in golfing circles and to coincide with The Masters in Augusta, the new podcast series kicks off with a conversation with US golfing legend Mark O’Meara. Other guests in the first month include Tom Watson, Gary Player and Corey Pavin.

According to Shane O’Donoghue: “I have spent the last 20 years traveling the world, working in golf on television for the BBC, CNN International and FOX Sports in the USA. I have built up a lot of contacts with the world’s best golfers, new and old, and I wanted to delve into that with this new venture.”

John Gillick, head of consumer marketing and sponsorship at AIG Ireland adds “AIG are delighted to partner with DMG Media Ireland on the Major Moments with Shane O’Donoghue Podcast. As part of our dedication to Golf and amateur sport in Ireland this partnership is the perfect fit and collaboration for us.”

“The Major Moments podcast truly defines what we do in DMG Media. For our audience, it provides relevant engaging content. For our partners AIG, it provides a market-reaching solution.” adds Karl Byrne, group head of sales , DMG Media Ireland.