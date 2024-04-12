Ger Roe Joins Cannes Lions Jury & Rachel Furlong Wins Roger Hatchuel Scholarship

With the countdown to the Cannes Lions festival in June well underway, Publicis Dublin’s Ger Roe has been appointed to the Print & Publishing Jury.

With multiple Cannes Lions already to his name, in addition to LIA, Shark, and One Show awards, Roe says he is looking forward to the judging.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be asked to judge Cannes 2024. It’s professionally and personally a huge honour given that Cannes is the pinnacle of marketing creative excellence. I’m also really looking forward to adding my voice to the room and looking to unearth the best work in the world.”

Meanwhile, Cannes Lions announced the recipients of the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy Scholarships this week and Rachel Furlong, an MSc. student from TU Dublin has been selected to represent Ireland.

The Roger Hatchuel Student Academy offers a unique learning experience for students interested in pursuing a creative path in advertising, providing invaluable insights, training and skill development.

According to Keith O’Connor, talent attraction manager, IAPI: “After a rigorous selection process, the students who will attend the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy at Cannes Lions this year have been chosen. 30 students from 30 different countries will join Cannes Lion at the Festival, where they’ll have the opportunity to kick-start their creative careers with the Academy’s highly curated learning programme. Throughout the week, they’ll explore different avenues of the industry, learn about the creative process, grow their personal brand and build a network of global peers.”

“As I prepare to go to Cannes for the Academy, I’m feeling a mix of excitement and nerves. I’m really looking forward to soaking up everything at the festival, surrounded by creatives from all over the world. I’m excited to learn from the workshops and talks through the Academy and make new connections,” adds Furlong.