Media.Monks Appoints Genevieve Woods as Country Manager for Ireland

Genevieve Woods has been appointed as general manager for Ireland of the S4 Capital-owned Media.Monks.

Woods joins Media.Monks from Accenture where she led marketing and communications for The Dock, Accenture’s flagship global innovation hub based in Dublin. Additionally, she was involved in the publication of several pivotal research reports on business strategy and the potential impact of technologies like generative AI on different industries. Wood has built her expertise at other previous agencies such as Leo Burnett’s Arc agency, Karmarama (now Accenture Song), and Grey. Clients she has worked with in the past include Dell, Jaguar Land Rover, PayPal, NFL and Honda. She will report into the digital company’s managing director for the UK and Ireland Joanna Cotton.

“Media.Monks is among the most exciting companies in Ireland right now,” says Woods. “We’re living in a time where technology and sustainability questions are shaking up our industry norms. The needs of clients and customers are evolving, rapidly. But even among the disruptors, Media.Monks stands out. The relentless pursuit of innovation in Media.Monks knows no bounds and I’m hugely excited to be part of a group that’s pushing the limits, redefining what’s possible, and delivering real, meaningful impact for our clients,” she says.

“With her extensive experience both in technology and marketing, Genevieve is a great fit for Media.Monks. From Dublin our teams work on the biggest technology clients across Ireland, the UK, EMEA and the world. It’s great to have someone with Genevieve’s experience to lead local market growth and our teams with both an innovation and client-focused approach,” says Joanna Cotton.

Media.Monks currently has more than 50 employees in its Dublin office which services clients like Google, LinkedIn as well as a number of local Irish clients. Globally, Media.Monks employs over 8,000 staff, making it the largest group within S4 Capital which was founded by Sir Martin Sorrell. The Irish business was previously headed up by Emmet McCaughey who recently announced that he had left to set up a new digital agency called Curious Orange.