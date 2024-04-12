Boys+Girls Bring Love to the Aisles in New Campaign for Centra

Boys+Girls has rolled out a new TV campaign for Centra, the Musgrave-owned convenience retail brand. This is the agency’s first TV campaign for the retailer since picking up the SuperValu and Centra accounts last year.

The new campaign, called Dinner Made Easy, focuses on Centra’s freshly prepared meals range and features two charming golden oldies who fall in love at first sight over a Centra Freshly Prepared Chicken Tikka meal. The hilariously heart-warming story unfolds as our two shoppers share a moment of connection that challenges the conventional romance story.

According to Niamh Ryan, senior copywriter, Boys + Girls: “Creatively our story was inspired by the outdated idea of a ready meals being a lonely meal for single people. But what if ‘a meal for one, could become an unexpected dinner for two?”

Niamh Skally, Marketing Manager of Centra said “The introduction of the ‘Dinner Made Easy’ range underscores our commitment to providing customers with delicious, high-quality meal solutions that are competitively priced and continuously evolving to meet changing preference,” adds Niamh Skally, marketing manager, Centra.

The TVC was shot on location in Centra’s new store in Stamullen and was directed by the Tina Bull of Antidote Productions.

